German extremists going to Ukraine are isolated cases -ministry

A view of Germany's interior ministry where government officials hold a crisis meeting on coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - There have been "significantly fewer" than 10 recorded cases of Germans from the right-wing extremist spectrum who have traveled to Ukraine to take part in combat operations there, a German Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

One way to stop the extremists from leaving the country is to take away their passports and security officials are currently working on this, the spokesperson said.

However, German law does not allow for prohibiting Ukrainian nationals or German Ukrainians to travel back to Ukraine to take part in the defence of their country, he said.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

