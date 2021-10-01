Skip to main content

German FDP says coalition talks with Greens held in "good atmosphere"

Germany's Greens party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock and liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner arrive to deliver a statement to the media on exploratory talks for a possible new government coalition in Berlin, Germany, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) held a second round of exploratory coalition talks on Friday in a good atmosphere that allowed them to focus on policy content, they said.

"The process began today in a good atmosphere, but it has not finished," FDP leader Christian Lindner told reporters, standing next to Greens co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who said: "We have built up a culture of conversation with each other that makes a factual discussion possible."

Habeck added that the smaller "kingmaker" parties would next each meet the larger Social Democrats and conservatives, and "then we will see what kind of dynamic unfolds in the coming days, or perhaps weeks."

