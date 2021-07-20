Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German floods cause insured losses of over $1.2 bln -MSK

Police officers and volunteers clean rubble in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The record floods that have devastated parts of Germany and killed at least 170 in the country are estimated to have caused more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in insured losses, actuary company MSK said on Tuesday.

The floods, which started last week Wednesday, turned roads into rivers, swept away vehicles and buried swathes of land under thick in several regions in Germany, most notably the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

On Tuesday, the death toll climbed to 170.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Marguerita Choy

