German foreign minister's meeting with Ukrainian president called off - sources

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visit the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, contrary to an earlier announcement, according to diplomatic sources.

A meeting is now planned with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal instead, according to the sources.

Scheduling difficulties were cited as the reason the meeting would not take place.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

