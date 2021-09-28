Skip to main content

Europe

German freight industry says British visas won't draw truckers

1 minute read

Instructor Andy Hawes during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A plan by the British government to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers in the run-up to Christmas will not attract back drivers who left after Brexit, the German freight industry said on Tuesday.

"The labour market on the European continent has gratefully accepted these workers - they are now lost to re-employment in the United Kingdom," Frank Huster, chief executive of the German Freight Forwarding and Logistics Association, told Reuters.

A post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, exacerbated by a halt to truck-driving-licence testing during COVID lockdowns and people leaving the haulage industry, has sown chaos through supply chains.

Many petrol stations have run dry in Britain over the past few days amid panic-buying of fuel and suppliers have warned that other shortages and price rises are looming in the run up to Christmas. read more

The government announced a plan on Sunday to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers, but Huster said that would not help.

"The new UK visa regulations - especially the temporary ones - will not change this," Huster said.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:15 PM UTC

EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say

The European Union, fearing a political backlash in member states, can no longer agree to give a guarantee of future membership to the six Balkan countries once promised a place in the club, according to four diplomats and an internal document.

Europe
Swedish police probe Gothenburg blast, three in intensive care
Europe
Russia launches new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
Europe
Belarus leader: change constitution to prevent opposition from taking power
Europe
Polish government to ask president to extend state of emergency on Belarus border