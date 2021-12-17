Skip to main content
German govt considers classifying Britain as virus variant area

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach vaccinates Frida, 10, during a visit to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in Hanover, Germany, December 17, 2021.

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The German government is looking into whether Britain should be classified as a virus variant area, said a Health Ministry spokesperson on Friday.

The government is expected to make a decision later on Friday, said the spokesperson.

Under German COVID rules, travellers returning from virus variant areas must quarantine for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated. Britain is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases in part due to the more contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

