Europe
German govt to name Joachim Nagel as Bundesbank head - source
1 minute read
BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's new government will name Joachim Nagel as the next head of the Bundesbank, taking over from Jens Weidmann who is stepping down at the end of the year, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
Handelsblatt newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had proposed Nagel for the position.
Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Maria Sheahan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.