German govt to name Joachim Nagel as Bundesbank head - source

Joachim Nagel, Member of the Board of Germany's Bundesbank, attends the yearly news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's new government will name Joachim Nagel as the next head of the Bundesbank, taking over from Jens Weidmann who is stepping down at the end of the year, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Handelsblatt newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had proposed Nagel for the position.

Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Riham Alkousaa

