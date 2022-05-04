German govt in talks on asset disclosure for sanctioned persons - minister

Finance Minister Christian Lindner addresses the media during a news conference following a special German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house Schloss Meseberg in Meseberg, Gransee, Germany May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the government is looking into whether sanctioned persons could be legally obligated to disclose what assets they have in Germany.

A new sanctions instrument to this effect is currently being discussed, said Lindner on Wednesday during a joint news conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, Joseph Nasr and Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa

