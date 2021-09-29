German Greens co-leader says talks with FDP on coalition were good

Greens co-Chief Annalena Baerbock looks on as she gives a statement following last night's meeting with the leadership of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The co-leader of Germany's Greens said on Wednesday that preliminary talks with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) had been good and that the Social Democrats (SPD) were her ecologist party's preferred partner in any three-way coalition.

"We had a good discussion yesterday," Annalena Baerbock told reporters after the talks with the FDP.

"The SPD is the election winner after this federal election and therefore it is crucial for us to hold these talks now, but we are talking to all parties," she added.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers

