Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeGerman Greens overtake conservatives as chancellor candidates announced

Reuters
1 minute read

Germany's Greens overtook the conservatives to top an opinion poll released on the day that Angela Merkel's conservative bloc named Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her as chancellor in a September election. read more

A Forsa poll for RTL/n-tv put the conservative bloc on 21%, down 7 points, while the Greens, who on Monday presented their chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, jumped 5 points to 28%.

"The nominations of Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are greatly influencing the political mood," said pollster Manfred Guellner in a statement, adding that while voters viewed Baerbock favourably, Laschet had a negative effect for the conservatives.

Forsa said of 3,505 people questioned for the poll between April 13 and 20, some 1,502 were asked on April 20.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:54 PM UTCUkraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for peace talks in conflict zone

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday challenged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet him in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region for talks on ending the conflict there and easing tensions between the two states.

EuropeUkraine says Russia will soon have over 120,000 troops on its borders
EuropeRussia detains Navalny allies on eve of planned mass protests
EuropeEU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots
EuropeSwitzerland ‘unfortunately’ still awaiting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine data - official