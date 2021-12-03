German health minister: enough vaccine for 30 mln booster goal

Germany's acting Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday there is enough vaccine for the country to reach its goal of administering 30 million booster shots by Christmas.

If federal and state governments miss that goal, it will not be for want of vaccine, added Spahn.

Since a meeting of state leaders on Nov. 18, some 10 million of the 55 million vaccinated adults in Germany have received a booster shot, he said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt

