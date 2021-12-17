Europe
German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave
BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic.
He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that Germany had to prepare for a challenge "that we have never seen in this form before".
Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan
