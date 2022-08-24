1 minute read
German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn
BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he expects a wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn but ruled out further lockdowns or school closures.
He made the comments after a cabinet meeting during which the government approved stricter mask rules on trains and planes from October.
Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams
