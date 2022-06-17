German health minister pushes fourth COVID shot ahead of autumn wave

1/2

A person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - There will not be another attempt to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory, said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, while making the case for more people to get a second booster shot.

Anyone who is often in contact with others and wants to protect themselves and others should consider a fourth shot, regardless of age, said Lauterbach. Some 80% of Germany's over-60s have not had their fourth COVID-19 shot, he added.

He also recommended that people continue to wear masks inside in light of a summer wave of infections.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

