German health minister sees possible tripling of coronavirus infections by mid-Feb

A sign displaying the dates that a pop-up vaccination centre is open is seen, as a person walks outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in the Humboldt Forum, in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record 140,160 new coronavirus cases on Friday as the country's health minister warned the country could see at least 400,000 per day by mid-February.

That figure would be reached under an optimistic scenario in which booster shots provide very good protection, Karl Lauterbach said in a discussion with state government leaders, sources involved in the talks told Reuters late on Thursday.

The number could climb to more than 600,000 daily new cases if the booster shots were less protective, he said, according to the sources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lauterbach also said he expected the numbers in intensive care in hospitals to increase significantly over coming weeks.

More than 116,000 people have died in Germany in connection with the coronavirus. A week ago, Germany reported 92,223 new daily cases.

Around 73% of Germany's population has basic immunisation against the coronavirus, and 49% have a booster shot, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Federal and state leaders in Germany will discuss on Monday measures to curb the massive increase in coronavirus cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.