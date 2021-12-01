German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Xmas

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected patient from a Saxony hospital is transferred from an ambulance car to a Bundeswehr ambulance aircraft Airbus 310 Medevac to be flown to Cologne at the Dresden airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Dresden, Germany, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine said on Wednesday.

Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a news conference he was "moderately optimistic" the peak in new cases would come in the next two weeks, but that would take time to feed through to hospitals.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

