German imports, exports jump more than expected in February

Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German exports and imports jumped more than expected in February, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday, as the effects of the war in Ukraine have yet to be reflected in foreign trade figures.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 6.4% on the month, compared to a rise of 1.5% predicted by economists.

Imports increased 4.5% on the month, compared to an average forecast for a 1.4% increase.

The trade surplus increased to 11.5 billion euros ($12.70 billion) from a downwardly revised 8.8 billion euros the previous month.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.