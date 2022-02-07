German industrial output falls in December

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production dipped in December, official data showed on Monday, as supply chain bottlenecks hampered Europe's largest economy at the end of last year.

The Federal Statistics Office said the country's industrial output fell by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 0.3% in November. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.4% in December.

