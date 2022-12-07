German industrial output falls less than expected in October
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell less than expected in October, official data showed on Wednesday, in part dragged down by a decrease in production in energy-intensive industrial sectors.
Industrial output was down 0.1% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said.
In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.6% decrease.
For September, the office revised its figure to 1.1% from a previous 0.6%.
In contrast to the overall industry, production in the energy-intensive industrial branches fell by 3.6% on the month in October.
