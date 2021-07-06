Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

German investor morale points to continued recovery despite drop

1 minute read

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a more-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors' economic sentiment fell to 63.3 from 79.8 points in the previous month. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 75.2.

A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions surged to 21.9 from -9.1 points in June, moving to positive territory for the first time in two years. That compared with a consensus forecast for 5.0 points.

"The economic development continues to normalise," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. "In the meantime, the situation indicator for Germany has clearly overcome the coronavirus-related decline."

He added: "The financial market experts therefore expect the overall economic situation to be extraordinarily positive in the coming six months."

Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:29 AM UTCBelarus jails Lukashenko foe Babariko for 14 years in 'sham' trial

A court in Belarus jailed former presidential contender Viktor Babariko for 14 years on Tuesday after convicting him on corruption charges he denied, sparking condemnation from the West and the embattled opposition-in-exile.

EuropeEU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff
EuropeNo survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say
EuropeProtests in Spain against suspected LGBT hate crime
EuropePope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican