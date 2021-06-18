Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German military's reputation at stake after incident in Lithuania, defence minister says

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - German troops accused of anti-Semitic remarks and sexual violence while on service in Lithuania are jeopardizing the reputation of the entire German military, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Friday.

"Anyone who behaves like this should not be in the Bundeswehr," the minister told young officers in a keynote speech, referring to the military by its German name.

On Wednesday, the defence ministry had recalled the affected platoon of some 30 German soldiers from service in Lithuania, with ringleaders facing immediate dismissal.

