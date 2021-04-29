Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be turning down, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, but the decline is not yet enough to be sure the third wave of the pandemic has been broken.

"The figures must not only stagnate, they must go down," Spahn told a news conference, noting that the faster vaccination campaign was helping but there were still too many people being treated in intensive care wards.

