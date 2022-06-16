German multiple rocket launchers to be delivered to Ukraine by August -minister

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - Three multiple rocket launchers that Germany pledged to Kyiv can be delivered in July or August after Ukrainian troops have been trained on the weapons, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

"The training on these multiple rocket launchers can begin at the end of June, meaning they can be delivered at the end of July or the start of August," she told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her NATO counterparts in Brussels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.