German panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all 12-17-year-olds

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for children are prepared at a children doctor's practice in Maintal near Frankfurt, Germany, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany's STIKO vaccine committee recommended on Thursday that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The committee said that the third dose should be the mRNA shot from BioNTech and Pfizer and should be given at the earliest three months after the child had their second shot.

STIKO had updated its guidance in August to recommend that all children and adolescents aged 12-17 be given a COVID-19 vaccine. read more

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

