German parliament president arrives in Kyiv
May 8 (Reuters) - The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold political talks, a parliament official said on Twitter.
Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair
