German parliament president arrives in Kyiv

German Parliament President Baerbel Bas speaks at the Bundestag building Paul Loebe Haus, as the Federal Assembly gathers to elect the new German state president, in Berlin, Germany February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

May 8 (Reuters) - The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold political talks, a parliament official said on Twitter.

Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

