Europe

German police raid homes of suspected accomplices to Vienna attacker

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German police on Wednesday raided the living quarters of two possible accomplices of the jihadists who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last November, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said.

Police searched the homes of Kosovan national Blinor S. and German Drilon G., who are suspected of failing to report planned offences, prosecutors said.

