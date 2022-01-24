Europe1 minute read
German police say several injured at university town
BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German police said several people were injured in the south-western university town of Heidelberg, without giving further details as to the cause of the injuries.
Police said on Twitter on Monday that there was a large deployment of police and emergency services on the scene at Neuenheimer Feld in Heidelberg.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel
