German police say several injured at university town

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German police said several people were injured in the south-western university town of Heidelberg, without giving further details as to the cause of the injuries.

Police said on Twitter on Monday that there was a large deployment of police and emergency services on the scene at Neuenheimer Feld in Heidelberg.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel

