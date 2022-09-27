German police search Russian businessman's yacht

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov walks out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Police have searched a motor yacht in northern Germany as part of an investigation into a Russian businessman over alleged money-laundering, the state prosecutor's office in Frankfurt said on Tuesday.

According to the Spiegel news website, the vessel belongs to Alisher Usmanov, an oligarch on the European Union sanctions list who faced raids at his properties in Germany last week.

