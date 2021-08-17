Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German president says we share responsibility for Afghan human tragedy

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pictures of masses of people trying to flee Kabul are shameful for Western nations, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday after photos showed throngs of desperate people at the airport after the Taliban seized the capital.

"We are experiencing a human tragedy for which we share responsibility," said Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial post, adding that everything must be done to help people threatened with violence in Afghanistan.

