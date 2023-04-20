German producer prices rise less than expected in March















BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose less than expected in March, posting the smallest year-on-year increase since June 2021, according to data released on Thursday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 9.8% year-on-year.

Energy prices were still mainly responsible for the year-on-year increase, up 6.8%. Excluding energy, producer prices rose 7.9% in March on the year.

Compared to February, prices fell by 2.6%, posting the sixth consecutive decline.

The statistics office said the results are preliminary and will have to be revised because a price brake on electricity and gas that comes into effect in March distorts calculations.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.