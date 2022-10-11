German prosecutors charge McCann suspect with sexual crimes















BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 45-year-old German man, who is a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with several sexual offences he allegedly committed in Portugal between Dec. 28, 2000 and June 11, 2017.

"The accused is the same person against whom charges were brought in connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann," the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Specifically, the accused is charged with three offences of aggravated rape and two offences of sexual abuse of children," the prosecutor's office added.

The office did not say the charges related to the McCann case.

