German public sector workers support wage deal agreed in April
BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Verdi union formally accepted a pay deal for around 2.5 million workers after its wage commission voted in favour of an agreement reached with employers last month, it said on Wednesday.
A broad majority of the wage commission backed the deal, which ended a dispute that had disrupted the transport sector in Europe's biggest economy, said Verdi.
Under the deal, each worker will receive a total of 3,000 euros ($3,302.40) in tax-free payments in instalments through to Feb. 2024 to help offset inflation. From March 2024, wages will be boosted by 200 euros per month and then rise 5.5%.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
