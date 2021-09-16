Skip to main content

Europe

German railways, train drivers reach pay deal - source

1 minute read

A general view of a platform at the DB Berlin Hauptbahnhof or Berlin main train station, during a strike held by train conductors, in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Files

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a pay deal with train drivers, ending a dispute that led to three rounds of strike action over recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Both Deutsche Bahn and the GdL train drivers' union declined to comment ahead of a joint news conference they were due to hold later in Berlin. Business Insider first reported that the two sides had struck a deal.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker, Riham Alkousaa

