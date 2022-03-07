1 minute read
German retail sales partially recover in January
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place, data showed on Monday.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 2% on the month in real terms. That beat economists' average expectation for an increase of 1.8% according to a Reuters poll.
Retail sales were down a revised 4.6% on the month in December.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.