German retail sales partially recover in January

Shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose in January, partially recovering from a December slump despite strict coronavirus restrictions still being in place, data showed on Monday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 2% on the month in real terms. That beat economists' average expectation for an increase of 1.8% according to a Reuters poll.

Retail sales were down a revised 4.6% on the month in December.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

