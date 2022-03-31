German retail sales recover less than expected in February

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales came in slightly below economists' forecasts in February as the sector continues to recover despite some pandemic restrictions remaining in force, data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.3%on the month in real terms. A Reuters forecast had predicted an increase of 0.5%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

