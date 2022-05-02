German retail sales unexpectedly fall in March

People with protective face masks walk at Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as the war in Ukraine leads to price increases, data showed on Monday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 0.1% on the month in real terms.

A Reuters forecast had predicted an increase of 0.3%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

