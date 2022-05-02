1 minute read
German retail sales unexpectedly fall in March
BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as the war in Ukraine leads to price increases, data showed on Monday.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 0.1% on the month in real terms.
A Reuters forecast had predicted an increase of 0.3%.
