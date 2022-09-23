1 minute read
German small, mid-sized firms to get several bln euros in aid - ministry
BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to grant several billion euros in support to small- and medium-sized businesses in a new aid package to cushion the impact of soaring energy costs, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.
"Of course, the new aid programme will be worth several billion. But I cannot give any precise information on this," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.