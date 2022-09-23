German small, mid-sized firms to get several bln euros in aid - ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2020, REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to grant several billion euros in support to small- and medium-sized businesses in a new aid package to cushion the impact of soaring energy costs, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

"Of course, the new aid programme will be worth several billion. But I cannot give any precise information on this," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.