Europe
German state of Thuringia reports first bird flu case this winter in poultry holding
1 minute read
BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The German state of Thuringia said on Friday it had detected the first case of bird flu this winter in a poultry holding.
The farm, in the Altenburger Land district, was immediately closed, the state labour ministry said in a statement, adding: "The poultry still alive will be killed."
Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.