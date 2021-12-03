German state of Thuringia reports first bird flu case this winter in poultry holding

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The German state of Thuringia said on Friday it had detected the first case of bird flu this winter in a poultry holding.

The farm, in the Altenburger Land district, was immediately closed, the state labour ministry said in a statement, adding: "The poultry still alive will be killed."

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

