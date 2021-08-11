Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German train drivers to decide on further strikes next week -union

A worker gestures next to a train at the main railway station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's GDL train drivers' union will decide next week whether and when to continue its strike at rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DBN.UL) over wage talks, its chief Claus Weselsky told ZDF broadcaster on Wednesday.

GDL started a strike on Tuesday that is expected to continue until Friday after pay talks with Deutsche Bahn failed.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle

