Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

German train drivers to go on summer strike over wages

2 minute read

Trains of German railway Deutsche Bahn are seen at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's GDL train drivers' union said on Tuesday it would call on its members to go on strike over the summer after wage talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn collapsed.

It gave no details on when industrial action would start but the move comes as demand for rail travel is set to boom with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions and start of school holidays.

"We wanted to negotiate and reach an agreement, but Deutsche Bahn has again refused," said GDL Chairman Claus Weselsky in a statement, adding that Deutsche Bahn wanted to impose worse working time regulations.

The GDL originally demanded a 4.8% pay rise but has modified that, saying it wants a deal similar to that agreed for public sector workers .

However, state-owned Deutsche Bahn says the GDL's total demand amount to much more than what was agreed with the public sector.

Deutsche Bahn has already agreed with the larger rail and transport union on a pay rise of 1.5% from the beginning of 2022 with no increase this year and wants a similar agreement with the GDL.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 11:36 AM UTCHi-tech sting leads to global crackdown on organised crime, over 800 detained

Global law enforcement agencies hacked into an app used by criminals and read millions of encrypted messages, leading to hundreds of arrests of organised crime figures in 18 countries, officials said on Tuesday.

WorldWebsites rumble back to life after Fastly-linked outage
WorldMan suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family was motivated by hate -police
WorldPeru’s Castillo builds election lead but Fujimori says won’t concede yet
WorldDeath toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56