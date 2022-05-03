German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the continued recovery seen as coronavirus pandemic measures are being lifted was slowed by the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 13,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.287 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.0%.

