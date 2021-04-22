Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeGerman upper house backs new law to fight third COVID wave

Reuters
2 minutes read

Germany's upper house of parliament approved a law on Thursday to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government more powers to fight a third wave of the coronavirus.

The new law enables the national government to impose curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as limits on private gatherings, sport and shop openings. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the virus incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents.

The law still needs the signature of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before it can come into force. The changes will apply initially until June 30.

Merkel drew up the law after some of Germany's 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite a surge in cases.

Manuela Schwesig, premier of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said the amendment did not go far enough. "This law has a serious design flaw. This law will not bring down infection figures," she told ZDF television.

Germany reported a rise of 29,518 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 3.21 million. Some 80,893 people have died and doctors have warned that unless action is taken, intensive-care units may struggle to cope.

The seven-day incidence rate rose slightly to 161.1 per 100,000.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeGermany's finance minister rejects blame for Wirecard fiasco

Germany's finance minister denied any blame for the multi-billion-euro Wirecard fraud on Thursday, pointing the finger at the company and its auditors, EY, for waving the firm's accounts through for a decade.