German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) said on Thursday that it would recommend Novavax's (NVAX.O) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years.

It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Stiko also updated its booster shot recommendation and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine.

Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech and Moderna (MRNA.O) or the Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) shot.

