German wholesale price index eases in November















BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.

Wholesale prices rose by 14.9% on the year, compared to an October reading of 17.4%, the federal statistics office reported.

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.