German wholesale price index eases in November

Members of the food bank "Berliner Tafel" collect food from the wholesale market, to distribute it later by bicycle to needy people, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Files

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.

Wholesale prices rose by 14.9% on the year, compared to an October reading of 17.4%, the federal statistics office reported.

