German winter slowdown will be milder than previously expected - minister















BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An economic slowdown over the winter half year will be milder and shorter than previously expected, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in the ministry's monthly report published on Friday.

"The economic slowdown over the winter half-year will, according to the data we have now, be milder and shorter than expected," Habeck said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan











