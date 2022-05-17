German's Scholz confident Turkey will back Finland, Sweden joining NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Daniel Risch, Prime Minister of Principality of Liechtenstein (not pictured), hold a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was confident that Turkey would support Finland and Sweden in their bid to join the NATO defence alliance, adding Germany would push for a swift accession.

The EU is already committed to support Finland and Sweden, said Scholz at a news conference with Liechtenstein's prime minister, adding that Germany would strengthen its military contacts with the two Nordic countries, which have been neutral.

Turkey surprised its NATO allies last week by saying it would not view the applications of Sweden and Finland positively. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.