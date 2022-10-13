Germany, 13 NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht speaks at a news conference, on the day of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence German-led battle group inauguration ceremony, in Rukla, Lithuania October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins















BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany and 13 NATO allies on Thursday signed a letter of intent for the joint procurement of air defence systems in the category of systems such as Arrow 3 (ISRAI.UL) and Patriot (RTX.N).

The signing ceremony took place at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. The participating countries are Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Marine Strauss











