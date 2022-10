BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the office added.

