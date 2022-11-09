Germany acknowledges difficulties for LGBT people in Qatar but no travel warning















BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The situation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Qatar is difficult, but Germany currently does not have a travel warning in place for the country, said a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also condemned comments by a Qatar World Cup ambassador in an interview with German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", calling it an "unbelievably homophobic" incident.

Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray











