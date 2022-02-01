Germany adds 5 billion euros to funding for energy-saving houses

The new German Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck addresses the media after the hand over of office at the Economy Ministry in Berlin, Germany December 8, 2021. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Germany is adding 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) in subsidies to a plan to promote energy-saving buildings, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, resuming the scheme it stopped last month after receiving a flood of costly applications.

The additional five billion euros that have now been budgeted would come from the Climate and Transformation Fund.

Habeck, of the ecologist Greens, said applications received before the funding freeze on Jan. 24 would still be approved if they were eligible.

($1 = 0.8883 euros)

Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

